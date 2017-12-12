Former North Fork resident, Arthur E. Stellmann, of The Villages, Fla., died Sept. 18, 2017.

He was born in Brooklyn, Jan. 19, 1939, to Arthur E. and Inez Myers Stellmann. Following the death of his father at the age of 5, he was raised in Cutchogue by his mother and his stepfather, Walter R. Kaelin.

A graduate of Southold High School, he served in the U.S. Army and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science from Harpur College, Binghamton University – SUNY.

Mr. Stellmann is survived by his wife, Barbara (née Whitman); his son, Arthur Scott Stellmann of Hampton Bays; daughters, Jennifer Schaefer and Pamela Ries, both of Florence, S.C.; brothers, William Kaelin, Walter Kaelin Jr. and Stephen Kaelin; sisters, S. Karen Kaelin, Jeanne Van Name and Linda Dawson, as well as six granddaughters.

A celebration of his life was held Oct. 14 in The Villages, Fla.

