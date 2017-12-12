Lois J. Roslak of Cutchogue died Dec. 12 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. She was 83.

The daughter of George and Elizabeth Klinger, she was born Nov. 7, 1934, in Patchogue and graduated from Patchogue High School in 1952.

In 1955, she married Thomas Roslak in Patchogue.

For 15 years, Ms. Roslak worked as a secretary with the Suffolk County Department of Health. She also wrote for the Traveler-Watchman.

She was a longtime member of the Cutchogue Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, the APDA Support Group in Riverhead, Sacred Heart Mothers Club and the Marion Council Columbiettes.

Family members said she was a choreographer who taught ballet and exercise classes. She also taught religion classes.

Ms. Roslak is survived by her husband, Thomas, of Cutchogue; her children, Thomas, of California, Cathy Stankewicz of Peconic, John, of Southold, and Mary-Ellen Molchan of Mattituck; sister, Carol DeVito of Bridgehampton; and 10 grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Dec. 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral service will take place at noon Friday, Dec. 15, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to APDA, East End Hospice or the Cutchogue Fire Department.

Comments

comments