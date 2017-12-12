Barbara J. Lazzaro of Mattituck died Dec. 9. She was 70.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Dec. 16, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services will take place at 7:30 p.m. Pastor Tom MacLeod of North Fork United Methodist Church will officiate. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, at North Fork United Methodist Church in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations to the North Fork United Methodist Church food pantry would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will follow.

