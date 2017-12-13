Former fire commissioner elected in Mattituck

Elections were held in fire districts across the North Fork Tuesday, but there was only one race for fire commissioner, with the rest running unopposed.

In the Mattituck Fire District election, James Roache was elected to a full five-year term on the board and will replace current chairman Greg Dickerson, who did not seek re-election. Mr. Roache received 133 votes, while his opponent, Robert Shaw, received 86, according to district manager and secretary John Harrison. A total of 224 votes were cast, but seven were voided, he said.

Mr. Roache previously served as a fire commissioner from 1996 to 2007 and is a 30-year member of the department. By phone Tuesday night, he said he decided to rejoin the Board of Fire Commissioners since he is now retired.

Cutchogue

In the Cutchogue Fire District, 235 voters cast ballots Tuesday night, though there was no race. Sanford Friermann, the current chairman, won another five-year term with 202 votes, according to district secretary Matthew Martin.

Two write-in candidates, former chief Francis McCaffrey and former town councilman Christopher Talbot, each received two votes. Mr. McCaffrey’s son, Andrew “Drew” McCaffrey, was a district commissioner until his death from cancer in August at the age of 41.

Twenty votes were voided in Tuesday’s election because voters did not properly follow the instructions, Mr. Martin said.

Southold

Ronald Butkovich ran unopposed for a seat on the Southold Board of Fire Commissioners. He received 68 out of the 70 votes cast, district secretary Carol Miller reported. Two votes were voided, she said. Mr. Butkovich will replace William Sawicki, who is stepping down at the end of the year.

East Marion

Thomas Cunningham will join the East Marion Board of Fire Commissioners in January. He was elected to a five-year term with 34 votes. Laura Fauteux, who has served for the last five years, did not seek re-election, though she did receive two write-in votes. Mr. Cunningham is not a member of the department but has served as commissioner elsewhere before moving to East Marion, said secretary-treasurer Walter Gaipa.

Orient

Lastly, firefighter Arthur Ruroede easily held onto his seat on the board of fire commissioners in Orient. He was re-elected to a five-year term with 21 votes, said secretary Don Sayre, adding that there were also two write-in votes. Mr. Ruroede was appointed earlier this year to fill a vacancy when Richard Milligan moved out of district. He previously served on the board and stepped down at the end of 2015.

