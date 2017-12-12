Making healthy desserts with Sang Lee Farms and Reboot Food

Home cooks looking for holiday dessert ideas that wouldn’t leave them feeling lethargic walked into the right place at Sang Lee Farms Monday evening.

The organic farm hosted a “heart healthy holiday desserts” cooking class as part of its new Health & Wellness Cooking Class series with Reboot Food.

“I wanted to do more than just have vegetables for people,” said Karen Lee, co-owner of the Peconic farm. “This is the next step, where people can participate in a cooking program and learn to cook better and more with our produce.”

Culinary nutritionist Stefanie Sacks of Montauk, the founder of Reboot Food, has been showing guests of the farm how to incorporate health and wellness into their cooking since her collaboration with Sang Lee began earlier this fall.

One way the classes are different from some others is that everyone cooks, rather than watching a demo from an instructor. During the classes, Lee and Sacks also make themselves available for questions about the food.

For Sacks, teaching is where her true passion is. She launched Reboot Food, a series of workshops and retreats, earlier this year.

Sacks has also authored the book “What the Fork are you Eating? An Action Plan for your Pantry and Plate” in 2015 and made guest appearances on the Dr. Oz Show and other television programs.

Visit sangleefarms.com to learn more about the cooking classes. The next program will focus on “cleansing comfort food.”

