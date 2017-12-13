Snow could make for a messy commute on the North Fork

The East End could get another 2 to 3 inches of snow Thursday, which is expected to impact the morning commute.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the eastern end of Long Island Thursday from 3 a.m. to 10 a.m.

From the National Weather Service office in Upton, meteorologists said snowfall will start shortly after midnight and then continue through the Thursday morning commute. Slippery road conditions are expected as temperatures drop overnight to 23 degrees with wind chills ranging from 10 to 15 degrees. It will continue to be breezy with a west wind of 23 to 28 mph and gusts as high as 38 mph.

