Athena Tenedios of Peconic died at home Dec. 13, 2017. She was 87.

The family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church in Mattituck, where the Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., officiated by Father Ignatios Achlioppas. Interment will follow at Cutchogue Cemetery.

Arrangements were in the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

Comments

comments