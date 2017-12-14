Cops: Mattituck man held at gunpoint; two suspects arrested

A Mattituck man was held at gunpoint after two people broke into his apartment Thursday morning and took turns attacking him, according to Southold Town police.

The suspects were arrested a short time later in Cutchogue when they fled in a taxi that they had taken to the apartment, police said.

The suspects — Christian Hansen, 38, and Andrea Ovsianik, 27, both of Southold — allegedly took the victim’s shotgun and pointed it at his face during the early-morning confrontation, police said. They both left the Deep Hole Drive apartment with the shotgun and pellet rifle belonging to the victim. Southold Detective John Sinning said it was a legally owned shotgun belonging to the victim.

Southold police stopped the taxi that the suspects were in on Main Road in Cutchogue shortly before 2:30 a.m. Mr. Hansen and Ms. Ovsianik were both arrested without incident by the responding officers. They both face a felony burglary charge. Mr. Hansen was also charged with first-degree criminal use of a firearm and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Additional charges for both suspects were likely, police said.

Det. Sinning said the suspects were acquaintances of the victim and the confrontation stemmed from an argument earlier in the night. The victim returned to his apartment after the argument while the suspects got in the taxi. The suspects then requested the taxi bring them to the victim’s apartment “where they went at it some more,” Det. Sinning said.

The victim did not require medical attention, Det. Sinning said.

Both suspects were arraigned in Southold Justice Court Thursday afternoon. They were both held on $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond, according to a court clerk.

Mr. Hansen and Ms. Ovsianik were both arrested together in a similar incident in June, according to police reports, when they broke into a Greenport home and fought the homeowner. They were both charged with criminal trespass, criminal mischief and harassment in the case.

Det. Sinning said Mr. Hansen has prior convictions.

Photo caption: Andrea Ovsianik and Christian Hansen. (Credit: Southold police)

