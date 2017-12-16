Blotter: Driver arrested on DWI charge after truck gets stuck in median

Southold Town police responded to a report of a pickup truck stuck in the median on County Road 48 last Friday around 9:30 p.m., police said. Officers observed the truck had struck a construction barricade and concrete forms on Route 48, the report stated.

Jose Efrain Menjivar Leon of Southold was found in close proximity of the truck and identified himself as the owner. He was arrested on Friday for driving while intoxicated and transported to police headquarters.

• A Cutchogue man was involved in a four-vehicle accident in Southold last Tuesday around 8 a.m., police said. A DMV check revealed that Adam Huhn, 40, had an active warrant out of New York City, according to Southold Town police. Two individuals including Huhn were taken to Eastern Long Island Hospital with minor injuries, officials said. Mr. Huhn was arrested and awaited pickup by the New York City Police Department.

• A Cutchogue woman reported an unknown person driving on her lawn over several days between Dec. 3 and Dec. 8, causing damage to the grass and a small tree on her front yard, police said. Police investigated on Saturday and found tire marks in a u-shape, the report states.

• A 4×6 plastic floating dock washed ashore on South Harbor Beach in Southold Friday at 1:10 p.m. Police were unable to find out who the owner was, the report states.

• An East Marion man reported his backpack gas blower, valued at $100, was stolen from his shed at his residence last Thursday around 1:17 p.m., police said.

• A Laurel woman said when she arrived home from work last Wednesday around 5 p.m., packages that were bought from Amazon and delivered via UPS were stolen from her front porch, police said. She noticed one envelope containing an Xbox game was torn open and the game was missing, and another envelope containing faux jewelry was also stolen, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

