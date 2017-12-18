Danielle Marie Meraz of Mattituck and Greenport died Dec. 15 in Mattituck. She was 55.

The daughter of Jack T. and Doris M. Biggs Harrision, she was born Aug. 23, 1962, in Miami, Fla.

Family members said she enjoyed spending time with friends and family, taking photos and going to country music concerts.

Predeceased by her father in 2002, Ms. Meraz is survived by her daughters, Naomi (Chris) Swarrow and Kimi (Josh) Finne, both of Southold; her son, Joseph (Carly) Meraz of Lees Summit, Miss.; her fiancé Melvin Hubbard; her mother; her brothers, Jack Harrison of Kodiak, Alaska, James Harrison of Ridge and Robert Bierer of Huntsville, Ala. and seven grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Dec. 20, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, at First Baptist Church of Greenport, officiated by Pastor Thomas LaMothe. Interment will follow at Sterling Cemetery in Greenport.

Memorial donations may be made to Helping Hands 4 Morgan – St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or East End Hospice.

This is a paid notice.

