Anthony V. Cocheo

Anthony V. “Tony” Cocheo of East Marion, formerly of Garden City and Flushing, N.Y. died Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017.

The son of Anthony A. Cocheo and Marie Bottari, he was born in New York City on Oct. 27, 1944, and was raised in Flushing. He is a graduate of Holy Cross High School and C.W. Post University, earning a business degree in 1967.

In 1968, he married Luise Kovacevic of Bayside, N.Y. He is the father of three sons and has six grandchildren.

After working for over 35 years in Manhattan in the men’s retail clothing business as a vice president at Bloomingdale’s, the Custom Shop, and others, he relocated in 2002 to the North Fork. Along with his son, Greg, Tony opened two 7-11 stores: one in Southold and another in Mattituck.

Tony was president of the Southold Business Alliance, which helps local businesses with any issues that arise. He received the Father’s Day Counsel Leadership and Dedication award for his service as alliance chairperson from 1992 to 1995, the Good Scout Award from the Boy Scouts of America in 1980, and the 7-Eleven Retailer Initiative Award in 2011.

An avid runner, tennis player, and cyclist, Tony lead an active life. He completed the New York City Marathon twice and played tennis throughout his life. He always put his family first and the biggest joy in his life was spending time with his six grandchildren. Family meant everything to him.

He is survived by his wife, Luise; sons, Peter, Gregory, and Timothy; his daughters-in-law, Jeanette and Taryn and his grandchildren, Courtney, Ava, Samantha, Ella, Charlotte, and Andrew.

The family received visitors Dec. 20 at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, at St. Agnes R.C. Cemetery in Greenport.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation.

This is a paid notice.

