Longtime Mattituck resident Lowell Ryan died Dec. 16 in Mattituck. He was 81.

The son of Joseph and Anna (Gochner) Ryan, he was born May 7, 1936, in Rockville Centre and attended high school.

On July 9, 1960, he married Joan Clarke in East Meadow.

Mr. Ryan was the proprietor of Ryan Machine Co. in Copiague. He manufactured vacuum bags and had a patent for a vacuum bag machine.

He was a member of the Bay Shore Social Athletic Club, the Hockey Club, the Moose Lodge and the NRA.

Family members said he enjoyed ice hockey and baseball.

Mr. Ryan is survived by his wife; his son, Michael (Kathy); daughters, Patricia (Richard) Davidson and Kathleen (Thomas) Robbins; grandchildren, Kelsey Davidson, Grace Davidson, Maggie Davidson, Patrick Robbins, Sean Robbins, Emmet Ryan and Bridget Ryan.

The family received visitors Dec. 18 at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral service took place Dec. 19 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or East End Hospice.

This is a paid notice.

