Raymond A. Raynor Sr. of Mattituck died at his home Dec. 19, 2017. He was 91.

He was born in Riverhead, Sept. 13, 1926, to William and Mae Raynor. Raised in Flanders, he attended Riverhead schools.

After serving in World War II and Korea, he enjoyed a long career with Grumman in Calverton as an avionics electrician. Following his retirement from Grumman, he was a lobsterman for nearly 10 years.

He was a member of the Free & Accepted Masons and enjoyed sport fishing in his free time.

Predeceased by his wife, Cecilia Zimnoski Raynor; he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Raymond A. Raynor, Jr. and Dorothy Raynor of Mattituck. He was the last of his siblings in the Raynor Family.

Ray was fond of saying: “There only been one Depression, one Hurricane and one War and I’ve been in all three.

Defriest-Grattan Funeral Homes in Mattituck is assisting the family.

