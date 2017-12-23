Southold Blotter: DWI arrest in Greenport after ‘erratic driver’ reported

Joseph Basani of East Marion was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Friday in Greenport for driving while intoxicated, police said.

A Greenport woman called police after she saw him operating a vehicle erratically on Main Street, and when police canvassed the area, they found Mr. Basani driving with no headlights in “an erratic manner,” police said.

• Jairo Carrillo, 37, of Greenport was arrested for fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, on Monday at Fourth Street Beach in Greenport, police said. Mr. Carrillo was found sitting on the beach holding a lit marijuana cigarette around 6:30 p.m. He was found to be in possession of additional marijuana, police said.

He was released on bail with a future court date.

• Detrick Tara, 38, of Greenport was arrested for DWI in Greenport early Tuesday morning, police said.

Police found Mr. Tara parked on Main Road facing the wrong direction with the vehicle running at about 12:49 a.m.

• A Greenport 7-Eleven employee reported that a man who lives in the village stole various frozen food items from the store last Wednesday, police said. The employee did not wish to press charges, the report states, but asked that the person not be allowed back in the store.

• An officer observed a vehicle with no license plates parked on the side of the roadway on Main Road in Greenport last Sunday, police said. Officers did a DMV check, which revealed the plates had been surrendered around 7:20 a.m., the report states. The officer spoke with the owner and advised him to remove the vehicle as soon as possible, officials said.

• A Peconic woman called police Saturday around 10:30 p.m. because of a party in the area with loud music playing, police said. Police spoke with residents at the party house and asked them to turn down the music, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

