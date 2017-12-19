Boys Basketball: 0-4 Southold falls short against Mercy

After a rough start to the season, Bishop McGann-Mercy has turned things around. In a big way, too.

The Monarchs, losers of their first four high school boys basketball games, won their fifth straight game Tuesday night, no small thanks to the considerable efforts of Allan Zilnicki. The senior forward was a force, scoring 22 points and pulling down 19 rebounds to lead Mercy to a 50-42 non-league win at Southold High School.

A back-and-forth game that saw 10 lead changes turned for the last time when Mercy reeled off 12 straight points for a 47-39 lead with 1 minute, 21 seconds left in the game. The active Zilnicki accounted for six of those points.

A free throw by Max Kruszenski and a floater by Steven Russell pulled Southold to within five points, but Mercy closed the game out with two foul shots by John Venesina and another by Zilnicki in the final 16.4 seconds.

Venesina netted 12 points and Matt Chilicki added 11. Mercy also received six points and nine rebounds from Joe Algieri.

Two sophomores, Nick Grathwohl and Russell, turned in big performances for Southold (0-4). Grathwohl scored 16 points while Russell had 12 points, nine rebounds, six steals, three assists and a block.

Mercy overcame a 14-2 Southold run bridging the third and fourth quarters. Russell contributed six points to that surge, which left the First Settlers holding a 38-33 edge with 6:39 to go in the game.

Over the final 2:10, Southold was forced to play more aggressively on defense and two starters, Michael Daddona and Jacob Dominy, fouled out.

