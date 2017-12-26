Year in Business 2017: A look back at the top stories

Jan. 3: Lessings enters a long-term lease and takes over operations at Vineyard Caterers in Aquebogue.

Jan. 10: Boom Burger opens in Mattituck.

Jan. 13: Sunny and Jim Liszanckie purchase the Riverhead Diner and Grill, renaming it Sunny’s Diner and Grill.

Feb. 4: East End Mushroom Company announces it will close after two years in Cutchogue.

Feb. 11: Birch & Main Candle Co. opens at the Shoppes at East Wind in Wading River.

March: Lobster Roll Northside in Baiting Hollow changes hands, becoming Sound Bistro. After two-year hiatus, Scoops & Grinds opens in Cutchogue.

March 6: Kennelly Kouture opens at the Shoppes at East Wind in Wading River.

March 10: Bruce & Son in Greenport reopens as all-day brunch spot after six weeks of renovations.

March 15: Petulant Wino in Aquebogue closes; Il Giardino opens in its place.

March 24: Peconic Paddler in Riverside sold to new owners.

April: FIT-foods opens in Southold.

April 6: Claudio’s returns for another season after a proposed deal falls through.

April 7: Tea and Tchotchkes opens on Front Street in Greenport.

April 10: Bia Lowe of the Old Mill Inn in Mattituck announces the restaurant will not reopen for the season.

April 11: Shinn Estate Vineyards in Cutchogue announces sale to new owners.

April 14: Chef Fran’s Kitchenware opens in Jamesport.

April 20: Twin Fork Beer Company applies to construct a new brewery and tasting room on Raynor Avenue in Riverhead.

May: PORT restaurant opens in Greenport. The Ranch antiques and art shop opens in Aquebogue.

May 5: Shadees Jamaican Takeout hosts a soft opening in Riverhead.

May 11: Aldo’s Coffee Company proposes retail store in Greenport.

Sprout Natural Parenting store opens in Greenport.

May 12: The Quirky Mermaid opens in Southold.

May 15: Manhattan-based restaurant The Lucky Bee announces it will not open a permanent spot in Greenport this year; hosts pop-up dinners instead.

May 27: Bowery Fork, a restaurant and kitchen supply store, opens in Laurel.

VSOP Projects gallery opens in Greenport.

Hampton Chocolate Factory comes to Greenport.

June: Andy’s restaurant opens in Greenport at former Rhumb Line location.

Peconic Escargot begins delivering its snails to local restaurants.

Capt. Will Lieblein transforms the Peconic Star II charter boat into Peconic Cruise Line.

Harvest Pointe, a Cutchogue condominium complex, opens its sales office.

June 15: Sep’s Farm opens market and café at Port of Egypt in Southold.

Barba Bianca, under chef Frank DeCarlo, opens on Preston’s Wharf in Greenport.

July: Bridge Lane Wine releases Long Island’s first canned rosé.

Capt. Sidney Smith launches Daytripper Boats, a water taxi service.

Hellenic Snack Bar starts making its own gelato.

July 1: Wines by Nature opens at the Shoppes at East Wind in Wading River.

July 27: Goldberg’s Bagels opens Greenport location.

Aug. 4: Peconic River Salt, a salt therapy spa, opens in Riverhead.

Aug. 6: Sparkling Pointe is co-winner of New York State’s “Winery of the Year” designation.

Aug. 14: Olive Branch Cafe opens in Greenport Village.

Aug. 17: The Halyard restaurant and renovated Sound View Inn open in Greenport.

After closing in March 2016, Southold Farm + Cellar opens in Texas.

Aug. 26: Jamesport Farm Brewery holds grand opening.

Aug. 30: Village Cheese Shop owner Michael Affatato announces he will not open second location in Greenport.

Sept. 1: JABS fitness studio opens second location in Riverhead.

Sept. 2: North Fork Trolley launches its pilot season.

Sept. 19. Jess Dunne of North Fork Roasting Co. appears on the Food Network’s “Chopped.”

Sept. 30: Sweet Cart Candy Shoppe opens at the Shoppes at East Wind in Wading River.

Oct. 1: Underground Training fitness studio opens in Southold.

Aura Yoga opens is Mattituck.

Oct. 16: Moustache Brewing Co. announces expansion and plans for bigger tasting room.

Oct. 27: Little Lucharitos opens in Aquebogue.

Oct. 30: Construction begins at The Menhaden, a new three-story, 16-room hotel and restaurant in Greenport.

Nov. 12: Sunday Records opens in Riverhead.

Nov. 24: Sprout Natural Lifestyle opens in Greenport.

Dec. 5: Riverhead Town Board approves North Fork Brewing Company for a tasting space at former firehouse on Second Street.

[email protected]

Photo caption: The piano bar at Sound View in Greenprt. (Credit: Read McKenderr/Sound View courtesy)

Comments

comments