Top Sports Stories 2017: Dwyer sets school scoring record

Liz Dwyer has invested blood, sweat and tears into her basketball career at Mattituck High School. That included some blood on the night she became the school’s all-time leading scorer.

Dwyer suffered two bloodied knees from a hard fall she had taken in the fourth quarter of the Suffolk County League VII opener against Pierson/Bridgehampton at Pierson High School. By then, however, the senior forward had already secured her place atop Mattituck’s all-time scoring list.

Needing 13 points to tie Stephenie Pisacano’s career record, set in 2010, Dwyer poured in 23 points in her 89th varsity game to give her 1,475 points for her five-year varsity career.

“I think it’s amazing, but if anyone could do it, it would definitely be Liz,” said teammate Jane DiGregorio, who assisted on both Dwyer’s record-tying and record-breaking shots. “For Liz there’s really no way to stop her because if you let her shoot from the outside, she’ll make it. If you let her drive, she’ll also make it. She is a good all-around player. There is not a weakness in her game.”

Mattituck coach Steve Van Dood said Dwyer “just keeps getting better and better. Her outside game tonight was amazing. She came outside when she was getting double-teamed inside. That’s the type of player she is. She’s very versatile. She finds the spots and she can score from all over, and that’s why she has that scoring record. She can score inside, she can score in transition and she can come outside and hit the three.”

As for her place as Mattituck’s record scorer, Dwyer said: “I’m hoping it’s there for a long time. I want to be like 40 years old, come back and be like, ‘That’s me.’ ”

