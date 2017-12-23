Cops: Lindenhurst man arrested under Leandra’s Law

A Lindenhurst man was arrested under Leandra’s Law after being caught driving drunk with his 11-month-old daughter in the car, according to Southold Town police.

Ronald Samuel Iazzetta, 33, was arrested on multiple charges after police stopped his 2015 Chevrolet Cruz that was headed eastbound on County Road 48 Friday. Police received a complaint that the driver of the car was to failing to maintain his lane. Officers responded and observed Mr. Iazzetta’s car repeatedly cross over onto the shoulder of the road, as well as tailgate the vehicle in front of him from Mattituck into Cutchogue near Alvahs Lane, police said.

Police said Mr. Iazzetta’s daughter was in the rear passenger seat of the car in a child safety restraint. Mr. Iazzetta was arrested at about 6:15 p.m. and transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital where a blood test was conducted, police said. He was later transported to police headquarters and held overnight for arraignment, police said.

He faces a felony aggravated DWI charge under Leandra’s Law, which makes it a felony to drive under the influence with a child younger than 16. He was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child and driving while ability impaired by drugs, police said.

Comments

comments