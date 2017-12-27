Southold Town tax receiver’s office extends its hours Friday

The Southold Town Tax Receiver’s office is extending its hours Friday to meet the demand of property owners looking to pay their 2018 tax bill in person before the end of the year.

Instead of closing at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29 along with the rest of Town Hall, the office will remain open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. For those paying by mail, all payments that are postmarked by Dec. 31 will be considered paid on that date by the tax receiver’s office, according to a press release issued by the town supervisor’s office. The town also has an online payment system.

The new federal tax law limits the deduction on state, local and property taxes to $10,000, but residents who pre-pay their 2018 property taxes by December 31 would still be able to claim their deductions.

In Riverhead Town, the staff was already scheduled to work a full day Friday, opening at 8:30 a.m. and closing at 4:30 p.m., according to tax receiver Laurie Zaneski. Like in Southold, Riverhead recognizes the postmarked date on all mailed payments.

Riverhead also has a new online payment system, allowing for immediate payments through the end of the year. The service does, however, include a 2.45 percent fee on credit cards and $1.75 for e-checks, Ms. Zaneski said.

Riverhead Town residents with questions can call (631) 727-3200 between 8:30 and 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

The Southold Town tax receiver’s office can be reached at (631) 765-1803.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced Wednesday that the county will provide clerical employees to town tax receiver offices to assist in handling pre-paid 2018 property taxes

“These are extraordinary circumstances the we are all dealing with as Long Islanders and we have to do everything that we can to assist our residents,” Mr. Bellone said in a statement. “We are all in this together, and I will make available on an as needed basis our county staff to support the efforts of our local towns as they respond to the influx of residents.”

[email protected]

Comments

comments