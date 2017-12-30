Cops: East Hampton man rescued after falling into water in Southold

An East Hampton man was safely pulled from the water Friday morning in Southold after falling off a dock while working on his boat, according to Southold Town police.

Craig Humphrey, 75, was in the water for approximately 20 minutes before being rescued. He was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital by the Southold Fire Department for treatment of hypothermia, police said.

Senior Bay Constable Andrew Epple and Southold police officer Peter Onufrak responded to the scene at about 11:47 a.m. at Goldsmith’s Boatyard and found Mr. Humphrey in the water near the dock. They were able to pull him from the water onto the dock.

