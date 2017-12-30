Cops: Holbrook man arrested for possession of heroin

A Holbrook man was arrested after he was found to be in possession of heroin during a traffic stop on Main Road in Southold Friday, according to Southold Town police.

Stephen Hannay, 32, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument, police said. During the traffic stop at about 5:30 p.m., police found several wax paper envelopes containing an off white powdery substance that tested positive for heroin, police said.

He was also found to be in possession of multiple hypodermic needles, one of which contained an off white liquid, police said.

Mr. Hannay was transported to police headquarters and held for arraignment.

