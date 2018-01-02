The 20 most read Suffolk Times stories of 2017

As The Suffolk Times recaps the past year, here’s a look at the most-read stories of 2017.
1. Cutchogue firefighter, New Suffolk native Jason Cooper dies at 47
2. Man charged with murder after strangling Greenport woman
3. Police searching for Magic Fountain armed robbery suspect
4. A familiar smile at Mattituck McDonald’s
5. Cops: Body found on beach in Laurel
6. Jamesport man arrested after fleeing police across the North Fork
7. Cops: Mattituck man held at gunpoint; two suspects arrested
8. Police: Woman severely burned outside Southold High School
9. Coast Guard confirms Russian spy ship spotted off Long Island coast
10. Lawsuit against Orient farmer details years of sexual abuse against teen
11. Special Report: Investigation sheds light on 1966 disappearance of Louise Pietrewicz
12. Southold burn victim dies from injuries; coach recounts horrific incident
13. Orient resident, MLB 20-game winner Bill Hands dies at 76
14. Supervisor: Vineyard 48 ‘now closed’
15. Coast Guard issues updated water safety guidelines
16. Police seek public’s help to identify Greenport Village thief
17. Southold basketball team praised for aiding burn victim
18. Blotter: Woman finds underwear near chicken coop, calls cops
19. State Liquor Authority issues emergency suspension for Vineyard 48
20. Mother, children with Southold ties aboard missing plane: U.S. Coast Guard