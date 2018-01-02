Patrick V. Guiney of Southold died surrounded by his family Dec. 31, 2017. He was 90.

Patrick is survived by his second wife, Alice Guiney of Westbury. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Dolores Guiney, who passed away in 1996. He is also survived by his children, Jerome (Jennifer) Guiney of Buford, Ga., Margaret (Charlie) Riehm of Ronkonkoma, Mary (Theodore) Schiavoni of Sag Harbor, and Timothy (Andrea) Guiney of Sandy Springs, Ga.; 15 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Patrick was born Jan. 4, 1927, in Valley Stream to Patrick F. and Julia Guiney. His twin brother, Timothy, died in infancy. Patrick was one of five children and is preceded in death by his sisters Sister Mary Guiney, Catherine Urban and Elizabeth Guiney. He is survived by his youngest sister, Margaret Breininger of Cohoes, N.Y.

A veteran of World War II, Patrick served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1946, primarily stationed in Europe. He was the first member of his family to attend college, graduating with a Bachelor of Science from Fordham University in 1950. Thereafter, he attended law school, graduating with a juris doctorate from St. John’s University. He met Dolores Rigney of Brooklyn in 1959, and they married in 1960, moving to Valley Stream.

Patrick began working in the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office in 1960, and remained there until his retirement in 1985. During this time, he served as a prosecutor, assistant district attorney, and bureau chief. By all accounts, he was a fine attorney who worked diligently and ethically for the public good.

Patrick and Dolores remained happily married for 36 years, selflessly and lovingly raising four children. They created a home that was filled with laughter and happiness, leaving lasting memories of family vacations, holiday dinners, and togetherness for so much of the family. Upon Patrick’s retirement, they moved to the North Fork in 1985 with their youngest son, Timothy, and fell in love with the community, forming many lasting friendships until Dolores’ untimely passing.

Mr. Guiney met Alice McManus of Westbury in 1997 and they were married in 1998, eventually making their home in Southold. The couple enjoyed their years on the North Fork, with a busy social calendar, many friends, and a happy home. Alice joined Patrick, with all his children, their spouses, and grandchildren for an annual family vacation at the beach in North Carolina, a tradition that happily lasted for 20 consecutive years.

Outside of work and family, Patrick will be remembered by many in Nassau County and on the North Fork for his benevolent work with many fraternal organizations, including the Knights of Columbus (past grand knight), Catholic Lawyer’s Guild (president), and the American Legion. In retirement, Mr. Guiney exemplified a model of service by volunteering at Eastern Long Island Hospital, Maureen’s Haven, and drove many of his North Fork friends to their medical appointments, effectively supporting so many in their greatest time of need.

Patrick passed away peacefully at the Kanas Center after a bout with cancer. He will be remembered as an outstanding husband, father and grandfather, a great friend to many, an excellent attorney, and a kind, caring, and generous figure in the community.

The family will receive visitors today, Thursday, Jan. 4, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. A funeral will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5, at St. Patrick R.C. Church in Southold, with a reception to follow at Michelangelo’s Restaurant. A graveside service will take place 2:30 p.m. Jan . 5 at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to Doctors Without Borders, doctorswithoutborders.org, in Patrick’s name.

