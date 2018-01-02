Jennie Pupecki of Peconic died Sunday, Dec. 31, at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport. She was 101.

Born in Peconic on June 14, 1916, to Julius and Helen (Karpowich) Swiatocha, she later married Emil Pupecki and together they were farmers in Peconic.

Jennie was a communicant of Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church, a member of Sacred Heart Rosary Society, a member of Southold Town Democratic Club and enjoyed gardening and baking goodies in her free time.

Predeceased by her husband Emil on Nov. 14, 2003, she is survived by her children, Dorothy (John) Victoria of Mattituck, Joan (Joseph) Munster of Monroe Township, N.J.; two granddaughters, Jennifer (John) Simone and Cheryl (Steve) Bondarchuk and two great-grandchildren; Stephen Joseph and Julia Grace. She was also predeceased by siblings, Sally Buckley, Julius Swiatocha Jr. and Irene Berdinka.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Jan. 5, from 2 to 5 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C.Church in Cutchogue, Father Mariusz Gorazd officiatin. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

This is a paid notice.

