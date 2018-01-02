Frances V. Kreiling passed peacefully after a full life on Dec.13, 2017. She was 91.

Frances was a resident of Mattituck since 1956, and the loving wife of George W. Kreiling for 64 years.

Mother of three, active in the community and the Christian Science Church,

she was the rock of our family.

She is survived by her brother, Joseph Vetter; her three children, Peter, Paul and Jane; five grandchildren, Mathew, Lisa, Ian, Andrew and Jared, and two great-grandchildren, Nancy and Jordon. She will be missed.

For lo, the winter is past the rain is over and gone, the flowers appear on the earth, the time of singing birds is come and the voice of the turtle (dove) is heard in our land. – Song of Solomon 2:11, 2

A family service will be held in the spring.

Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue assisted the family.

This is a paid notice.

