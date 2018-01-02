Thomas W. Wheeler, age 66, of Carlyle Ill., passed away at his home Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

Mr. Wheeler was born in Greenport, on Nov. 26, 1951, a son of Robert J. and Mary E. (Moffat) Wheeler. He married Patricia Salter in 1976, and they were divorced in 2000. He married Gail Riddel Wiseman on July 3, 2004, and she survives in Carlyle.

In addition to his wife, Gail, Mr. Wheeler is survived by two sons, Brian Wheeler and wife, Kristin, of Breese, Ill. and Kevin Wheeler and wife, Christine, of Trenton, Ill.; three stepdaughters, Rhoda Schlarmann and husband, Kevin, of Breese, Christy Cummins and friend, Doug, of St. Louis,Mo., and Misty Underwood and husband Dan of Belleville, Ill.; five grandchildren, Ashtyn, Camryn, Ian, Vincent, and Eleanor Wheeler; three stepgrandchildren, Mason and Allie Becker and Logan Wiseman; and two brothers Richard Wheeler and wife, Laureen, and Scott Wheeler, all of Southold, New York. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Robert and J. Craig Wheeler.

Tom worked as a diesel mechanic at Modern Motors in Belleville for 20 years. He was a former member of the Southold United Methodist Church and was also a member of the Protection Engine Company of Southold Fire Department.

Tom loved to shoot pool, bowl, and was an avid racing fan. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and going to races at Belle-Clair Speedway and Highland Speedway, and had raced at Riverhead Raceway.

Tom served in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1973.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Jan. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Zieren Funeral Home Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle, Ill., where a memorial service will take place at 7 p.m, Deacon Linus Klostermann officiating. Interment will be held Thursday, Jan. 11, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Mo.

Donations in Tom’s memory may be made to Community Link, communitylinknc.org, and will also be received at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting zierenfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments