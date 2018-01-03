Photos: Ringing in the new year at Greenport American Legion

A sold out crowd celebrated New Year’s Eve in style as the Greenport American Legion celebrated its grand reopening Sunday night.

The revamped roller rink is named in honor of George Costello Sr., who died unexpectedly in December 2012 and was a leader of the restoration project. Chalk art dedicated to Mr. Costello, created by artist Kara Hoblin, was on display during Sunday’s event, which featured more than 200 people and a performance by the band Jukebox LIVE.

Read more about the project here.

See photos:

