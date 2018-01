James Robert Day of Kings Park, son of Overton and Jayne Day of Peconic, died on Dec. 29, 2017, at St. Catherine of Sienna Medical Center in Smithtown. He was 50.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Jan.13, from 10 to 11 a.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Cutchogue Cemetery.

A complete obituary will follow.

