Schools on the North Fork close ahead of Thursday’s snow storm

Schools on the North Fork will be closed on Thursday due to the “dangerous” snow storm in the forecast. A blizzard warning is in effect, starting 1 a.m. on Thursday, and 8 to 12 inches or more are expected.

Officials from the Southold, Mattituck-Cutchogue, Greenport, Oyster Ponds School Districts have all announced closures on Thursday. A decision about Friday will be made later.

Also, the joint meeting with the Southold and Greenport School Districts has been moved from Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. to Jan. 10 at 7:45 p.m. It will be held in the Southold district auditorium.

Earlier on Wednesday, Southold Town announced it would close most of its facilities and open two emergency shelters. The following meetings have also been canceled:

• The Southold Town Board of Trustees have canceled its reorganizational meeting on Thursday afternoon for Monday, Jan. 8 at 4:15 p.m. It will be held in the second-floor board room at the Town Hall Annex in Southold.

• The Greenport Village Planning Board has canceled its meeting for Jan. 4. It has not been rescheduled.

