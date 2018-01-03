Cops: 16-year-old Greenport student charged with taking inappropriate cellphone photos

A 16-year-old Greenport High School student was arrested on charges that he took inappropriate photographs and video of three female victims with his cellphone, according to Southold Town police.

Police said they were alerted on Dec. 19, “after a teacher in the Greenport High School observed the male defendant surreptitiously using his cellphone to take inappropriate pictures of a 17-year-old female classmate.” The phone was turned over to police detectives, who used “a forensic process” which also showed photos and videos of two more female victims. Their ages were not provided.

The defendant, whose name is being withheld due to his age, police said, was charged with two counts of unlawful surveillance in the second degree, a felony, and one count of attempted unlawful surveillance in the second degree, a misdemeanor. He was released on bail and is due back in court later this month.

Greenport High School officials immediately suspended him, according to Southold police.

David Gamberg, the shared superintendent of the Southold and Greenport school districts, could not immediately be reached for comment.

[email protected]

Comments

comments