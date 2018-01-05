Two-hour delay for Southold Town facilities

While the snowfall is over, frigid temperatures and windy conditions will make for an uncomfortable and potentially dangerous next few days.

A wind chill advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. on Saturday. Highs will be near 17 Friday, but wind chills will range from 15 to 20 below zero at times, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight, the temperature will drop to 5 degrees. Frost bite can settle in on skin exposed to such cold temperatures within 30 minutes.

In Southold Town, the state of emergency in place during Thursday’s blizzard has been lifted, but officials still want residents to use caution on the roads. The Town of Southold is opening on a two-hour delay Friday. Southold Town Justice Court’s calendar was moved to 1 p.m.

Schools on the North Fork announced late Thursday night that classes were canceled Friday and they would not reopen until Monday.

There are a handful of residents without power in Orient, Greenport and Peconic this morning after winds up to 55 mph were reported on the North Fork during the blizzard Thursday. There were as many as 300 customers without power Thursday afternoon, but PSEG-Long Island has restored most.

