Arnold Richard Golz Sr. of Southold died Jan. 4, 2018, at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport surrounded by his family. He was 82.

He was born in Lynbrook May 15, 1935, to Margaret (Riegel) and Arnold William Golz and began visiting Laurel at a young age where his family had a second home.

After his service to his country with the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1959, Arnold was honorably discharged.

He then moved to the North Fork full-time and began a career with TOSCO/Northville Industries that lasted over 40 years, retiring as a marine supervisor.

During the TWA Flight 800 disaster, Arnold was involved with the rescue and recovery mission in East Moriches.

In his free time, he enjoyed boating and fishing and his dogs. He was fond of his grandkids, especially Connor, who he would pick up from preschool, take to McDonald’s to grab a cheeseburger and then they would go to Hallockville and feed the cows.

Surviving are two sons, Arnold, Jr. (Amanda) of Aquebogue and Nathaniel (Alana) of Southold; grandchildren, Connor, Carly, Colby and Charlotte and granddogs, Heidi, Lucy and Annie. He was predeceased by his sister, Marilyn.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Jan. 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck where the U.S. Army will render military honors at 6 p.m. The Rite of Committal will be private.

Kindly consider making a donation to a marine research foundation of your choice.

This is a paid notice.

