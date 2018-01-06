Southold Blotter: Officer smells smoke, finds fire at Southold barn

An officer was at the Southold Fire Department when he smelled an odor of smoke in the area Dec. 27, Southold Town police said.

The officer located an active fire around midnight at 205 Boisseau Ave., officials said. Southold Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire, determining the cause to be a burning wood stove. The building was unoccupied, the report states.

• James Degroff, 58, of East Moriches was arrested for driving while intoxicated on New Year’s Eve around 2:20 p.m., police said. While on patrol, police observed the vehicle traveling 70 miles per hour on Route 48 in Peconic, and initiated a traffic stop when Mr. Degroff failed to maintain his lane and failed to signal a lane change.

• Robert Howard, 30, of Greenport was arrested Sunday for criminal contempt, a misdemeanor, for being in violation of an active order of protection around 9:40 p.m., police said.

• Egidio Albizures-Morataya, 40, of Mattituck was arrested Monday for criminal mischief in the third degree, a felony, after he broke three windows at a Mattituck residence with a baseball bat around 4:45 p.m., police said.

• Manuel Romano-Merino of Greenport was arrested for DWI last Saturday in Laurel around 12:30 a.m., police said.

• Tara Detrick of East Marion was arrested for DWI Dec. 19 at 12:48 a.m. in Greenport after she was found on the wrong side of the road with the keys in the ignition and the car running, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

