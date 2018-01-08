Former Mattituck resident Russell C. Bird died Jan. 4 at the Long Island State Veterans Home in Stony Brook. He was 80.

The son of Samuel and Adrianna Bird, he was born Oct. 15, 1937, in Mattituck.

Mr. Bird attended Farmingdale State College, Cornell University, Virginia Tech and SUNY Stony Brook. He was a professor at SUNY Farmingdale.

On June 10, 1967, he married Judith Faller in Mattituck.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963.

Family members said he enjoyed gardening, horticulture and travel.

Mr. Bird is survived by his wife, Judith, of Brookhaven and brother, Samuel, of Queens Village.

Cremation was private. Burial will occur in the spring at Cutchogue Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Peconic Land Trust, P.O. Box 1776 Southampton, NY 11969 or Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue, 228 West Montauk Hwy, Hampton Bays, NY 11946.

Arrangements were in the care of Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue.

Comments

comments