Longtime Orient resident Jill Muir died Jan. 4 in Orient.

The daughter of George and Irma (King) Muir, she was born Nov. 5, 1942, in Greenport.

Ms. Muir received a vocational education and, for 42 years, worked for Suffolk County in Riverhead.

Ms. Muir is survived by her son, Jonathan, of Holbrook and her stepsiblings, William Park, David Park and Susan Park Utz.

A memorial visitation will take place Saturday, Jan. 13, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

Memorial donations may be made to Orient Fire Department, 23300 Main Road, Orient, NY 11957.

