Woman hit by car on Love Lane; driver flees scene

A woman crossing Love Lane was struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon and the driver fled the scene, according to a Mattituck Fire Department official.

The woman did not appear to suffer serious injuries and she was being transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center. Love Lane was briefly closed off to traffic while first responders were on scene before 4 p.m.

The crash occurred near the Village Cheese Shop, officials said.

Further information on the vehicle was not immediately available.

Photo caption: A Mattituck Fire Department ambulance on scene Monday afternoon on Love Lane. (Credit: Nicole Smith)

