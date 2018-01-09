Ann P. Baillet of Jamesport died Jan. 5 at the Hamptons Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. She was 88.

The daughter of Albert and Theresa Poppiti, she was born Jan. 21, 1929, in New York City.

Ms. Baillet was retired and previously worked as a hospital administrator at St. Francis Hospital in Manhasset.

Family members said she was an avid animal lover.

Predeceased by her husband, Donald, and her son, Douglas, Ms. Baillet is survived by her grandson, Joel-Michael Baillet of Dallas, Texas.

Cremation was private. Services will be held at a later date in the spring.

Arrangements were in the care of Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue.

Comments

comments