June Marie Ketcham

June Marie (Jernick) Ketcham died Jan. 4 in Reno, Nev. She was 70.

She was born in August 1947 at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport to Helen and John Jernick of Southold.

As a teenager, she worked as a lifeguard for the Southold Park District, which included Founders Landing, Cedar Beach, and Kenney’s Beach and also worked as a waitress at the Southold Sweet Shop.

She graduated from Cabrini University with degrees in psychology and math.

In 1968, she married Joseph Ketcham. The Ketchams moved to Fredonia, N.Y. where Joe was attending college.

Ms. Ketcham taught at the Gowanda Psychiatric Center in Gowanda, N.Y. Family members said was a supportive and patient teacher with a passion for literacy and the arts and caring for and educating the less fortunate.

Ms. Ketcham is survived by her husband of 49 years, Joseph of Reno, Nev.; her son, John; sister, Maryanne Dobbin and brothers, Jay and Jeff Jernick.

Ms. Ketcham was cremated in a private ceremony. A memorial is planned for a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Veterans Guest House, veteransguesthouse.org

