Longtime East Marion resident Regina Agnes Straussner Gargani died Jan. 8 at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport. She was 91.

The daughter of Marjorie (Tuhey) and Anton Straussner, she was born Sept. 10, 1926, in East Elmhurst, N.Y..

Ms. Gargani earned a diploma degree in nursing from Prospect Heights Hospital and worked as a registered nurse, formerly at San Simeon by the Sound.

She volunteered at Floyd Memorial Library in Greenport; was a member of the St. Agnes R.C. Church Rosary Society in Greenport and was a local food bank and homeless shelter volunteer.

Family members said she enjoyed playing cards, reading and walking the beach.

Predeceased by her brothers, Thomas Straussner, Antone Straussner and Joseph Straussner and sister, Margaret Hoskin, Ms. Gargani is survived by her daughter, Regina Demitrack; son, Adam Gargani and three grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Jan. 12, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Agnes. R.C. Church.

Comments

comments