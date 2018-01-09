Maureen Ann Hurley

Maureen Ann (McCarthy) Hurley of Mattituck passed away Sunday, Jan. 7, at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. She was 66. She is survived by her loving husband, Jack Hurley of Mattituck; her son, Patrick Hurley, and his wife, Susan, of Wellesley, Mass.; and her two beloved grandchildren, Seamus and Kate.

Born in Baltimore, Md., to John McCarthy and Ann (Pinkham) McCarthy, Maureen spent her childhood in Ellicott City, Md., and Clarendon Hills, Ill. She graduated from Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa., where she played fullback and goalie on the field hockey team. While at Dickinson, she was introduced to Jack by a sorority sister who knew Jack from childhood summers in Mattituck.

After marrying in 1974, Maureen and Jack briefly lived in Warrensville Heights, Ohio, before settling in Bogota, N.J., where Pat was born. In 1987, they moved to Bridgewater, N.J., which would be their home for the next 25 years, until they retired to Mattituck in 2012.

Over the course of years, Maureen worked as the director of land-bridge operations at Seatrain Lines, was a substitute teacher for the Bogota (N.J.) Public Schools, a legal secretary at the Law Offices of Palmer and Gauss in Bernardsville, N.J., an assistant at Olson & Thompson, P.A. in Bernardsville, and a state filing specialist at Chubb Insurance in Warren, N.J.

Maureen was incredibly active with civic and religious organizations, serving as president of the Weehawken (N.J.) Guild, a small group faith leader and retreat leader for Cornerstone and Beloved retreats at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish in Bridgewater, a meal coordinator for the Samaritan Homeless Interim Program (S.H.I.P.) in Somerville, a cook for Appalachian service trips organized by Immaculata High School and Justiceworx, a Webelos den mother, a member of a women’s faith-sharing group, secretary of the Brower’s Woods Association, a member of the Jamesport Homemakers Club, and a meal preparer for Maureen’s Haven.

During holidays, Maureen ensured that the doors of her home were open to all: family, friends, neighbors of friends, her son’s college roommates and friends, and families new to the area, among others. She was the host of the home for wayward travelers, and there was always room for one more. Maureen’s sense of hospitality and her joy of cooking for others permeated her service and life. She held a special place in her heart for the celebration of Christmas, which gave her an opportunity to bake copious amounts of cookies for friends and neighbors and to decorate. She was known to adorn the house with a Christmas tree in every room, each with a different theme, including one consisting entirely of pink flamingo ornaments.

A wake will be held Thursday, Jan. 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

Memorial donations may be made to either Maureen’s Haven, 28 Lincoln St., Riverhead, NY 11901, or East End Hospice, 481 Westhampton-Riverhead Road, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978-7048.

