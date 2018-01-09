Update: Power restored in Greenport

Update, 4:10 p.m.: Power has been restored in Greenport. PSEG-Long Island crews were working on auto switching devices when the outage occurred, according to Elizabeth Flagler, a PSEG-Long Island representative.



While workers were excavating, a redundancy cable was struck just outside the Southold substation, causing the outage at 1:22 p.m. Power was restored 47 minutes later, she said.

Originally: A power outage across Greenport Village was reported Tuesday afternoon, according to Mayor George Hubbard.

While the cause has not yet been confirmed, Mr. Hubbard, said it was likely that a cable was hit by workers near the Southold power substation. It appeared the whole village was without power, including Eastern Long Island Hospital, which switched on generators, and the Greenport school, he said.

Village employees were working on getting generators at the power plant up and running shortly after 2 p.m., Mr. Hubbard said.

“We’ll power what we can in the meantime while we figure out what the root cause of the problem is, it’s on the PSEG side I think,” Mr. Hubbard said. “They’re working on the cable up there, I think they hit something is what it sounds like.”

Village administrator Paul Pallas was out looking into how and when full power could be restored, Mr. Hubbard said.

Representatives for PSEG-Long Island could not immediately be contacted for comment.

