The Suffolk Times’ 2017 People of the Year

A tradition dating back almost three decades continued this year with The Suffolk Times’ annual People of the Year awards to honor those who have made a difference in our community.

Here is a complete list of the winners for 2017:

Person of the Year: Eleanor Lingo

Public Servant of the Year: William Price

Educator of the Year: Sarah Benjamin

Businessperson of the Year: George Giannaris

Community Leader of the Year: Mindy Ryan

Sportsperson of the Year: Grace Syron

northforker Person of the Year: Love Lane First Fridays Organizers

Comments

comments