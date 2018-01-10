The Suffolk Times’ 2017 People of the Year

A tradition dating back almost three decades continued this year with The Suffolk Times’ annual People of the Year awards to honor those who have made a difference in our community.
Here is a complete list of the winners for 2017:
Person of the Year: Eleanor Lingo
Public Servant of the Year: William Price
Educator of the Year: Sarah Benjamin
Businessperson of the Year: George Giannaris
Community Leader of the Year: Mindy Ryan
Sportsperson of the Year: Grace Syron
northforker Person of the Year: Love Lane First Fridays Organizers