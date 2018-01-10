Barry Wayne Ryder, a lifelong Shelter Island resident, passed away Jan. 8, 2018, after a brief illness. He was 55.

Born in Southampton Dec. 18, 1962, to Charles “Bub” Ryder and Margret (Olenski) Walther, Barry was an avid outdoorsman, spending countless hours hunting and fishing the lands and waters of Shelter Island.

Barry was a dedicated member of the Shelter Island Fire Department for over 30 years, serving as chief from 1991 to 1992 and again from 2005 to 2006. Additionally, he was an employee of the Shelter Island Highway Department for 32 years.

In addition to his parents, Barry is survived by his longtime love, Mary Payne; sisters, Cindy Arkinson and Carla Fernandes; grandmothers, Alma Ryder and Florence Olenski; as well as his children and grandchildren.

A private viewing was held Jan. 10. A public memorial celebration will take place at a date yet to be determined.

Donations in Barry’s memory may be made to the Shelter Island Fire Department, P.O. Box 613, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

This is a paid notice.

