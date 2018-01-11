Geraldine E. Carter

Former Greenport resident Geraldine E. “Peaches” Carter of Riverhead died at her home on Jan. 9, 2018. She was 64.

Viewing services will take place Monday, Jan. 15, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Homegoing services will commence at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, at Clinton Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church in Greenport, the Rev. Natalie R. Wimberly Sr. Pastor officiating. Interment will at place at First Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Southold.

A complete obituary will follow.

