Southold Planning Board seeks newcomer to fill vacant seat

The Southold Town Planning Board is looking for someone to fill the seat left vacant by longtime member William Cremers, who decided to resign last year for health reasons.

Mr. Cremers held the position for 22 years until his resignation in September and the seat has remained open since then. The position, which is an appointment approved by the Town Board, includes reviewing and making decisions on applications for proposed subdivisions and site plans.

The Planning Board reviews environmental assessments and impact statements on applications. Members also provide comments on proposed amendments before the Town Board, as well as other requests from the Zoning Board of Appeals, building department and Trustees.

The board holds two work sessions each month and meets once or twice each month on Mondays.

Those interested in the position can send a resume and cover letter to the town clerk’s office by email at [email protected] or by regular mail to 53095 Route 25, P.O. Box 1179, Southold, NY 11971.

[email protected]

Comments

comments