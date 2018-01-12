Cops: School bus in Southold sideswiped by vehicle

For the second time in three days, a school bus on the North Fork was involved in a minor accident, according to Southold Town police.

A Southold school bus with students on board was sideswiped by a vehicle on Gardiners Lane in Southold shortly after 7:30 a.m. Friday, police said. The roadway was narrowed by snow drifts making it difficult for two vehicles to pass in opposite directions, police said.

No injuries were reported and there were no charges against either driver announced.

On Wednesday morning, a school bus was involved in a minor accident in Mattituck. The sedan that struck the bus in that case did not stop and had not been located, police said.

