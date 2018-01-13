Southold Blotter: Mattituck firefighters snuff out car fire

A Mattituck man reported a car on fire on Route 25 in Mattituck near New Suffolk Avenue on Jan. 6, police said. The Mattituck Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire around 10 p.m., the report states.

• While on patrol on New Suffolk Avenue in Mattituck, an officer observed a vehicle stuck in the snow last Thursday around 9:40 a.m., police said. The Southold Town Highway Department was notified to plow the area and assisted the vehicle out of the snow, the report states.

• A Greenport man called police when he found the passenger window on his car smashed in Greenport Village last Thursday around 8:30 a.m., police said.

• A Mattituck man reported a car parked in the crosswalk near Love Lane and Pike Street last Tuesday around 2 p.m., officials said. Officers responded and issued a Southold Town parking summons for the vehicle, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

