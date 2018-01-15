Photos: North Fork Community Theatre to present ‘Next to Normal’

The North Fork Community Theatre will present the musical “Next to Normal” beginning Friday and running through Feb. 4.

The 2008 musical explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. The production centers around a typical American family whose lives are anything but normal.

Show times are 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. The show runs three consecutive weekends for a total of nine performances.

The Jan. 26 show will be a fundraiser for mental health awareness with proceeds of a raffle and certain refreshment stand items benefitting the Response Crisis Center.

Tickets are $25 and student rush tickets ($20) may available 10 minutes before curtain time.

Photos below by Katharine Schroeder:

