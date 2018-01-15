Helen Keller, 91, of Media, Pa. (formerly of Springfield, Pa.) passed away Jan. 9, 2018.

She was born in Greenport to Ivan “John” and Johaska “Jenny” (Adamiak) Bondarchuk. She was the beloved wife of the late William Keller and sister to the late James, Peter, Walter, John, Frank, Harry, Danny, Connie and Annie. She was also predeceased by her brothers-in-law, Philip, Joseph and Harry Keller.

Helen enjoyed traveling with her husband, especially on cruises, crocheting, knitting, gardening and watching the birds. When she was 16, she christened a troop landing craft.

She is survived by her brother Alex Bondarchuk and was the loving aunt to 42 nieces and nephews.

The family received visitors Jan. 16 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Morton, Pa. which was immediately followed by a funeral mass. Interment took place at Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery in Springfield.

Arrangements were entrusted to Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home

Online condolences may be left atdonohuefuneralhome.com

