Margaret Mary Duggan, a resident of Peconic Landing in Greenport, died Jan. 12. She was 81.

The daughter of John and Kathleen (White) Duggan, she was born Sept. 15, 1936, in Brooklyn.

Ms. Duggan earned a Bachelor of Arts from St. John’s University and a Master of Arts and doctorate degrees from Columbia University. For 23 years, she taught as a professor of English literature at South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D. During her tenure, she was awarded many grants for literary scholarship. Upon retirement, Ms. Duggan was named Professor of English Literature Emerita.

She was a member of St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, The Shakespeare Club and Women in Conversation.

Family members said she enjoyed classical music, cooking and traveling.

Predeceased by her brother, Michael Flannery, Ms. Duggan is survived by her sister, Margaret Fitzpatrick of Amityville and many nieces and nephews.

The family received visitors Jan. 15 at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport.

Memorial donations may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 249 Broadway, Bethpage, NY 11714 or CAST, 316 Front St., Greenport, NY 11944.

